Lewis Hamilton forced to close his vegetarian food restaurant chain due to £8 million losses

Motorsport star Lewis Hamilton has been forced to shut down his own restaurant chain, Neat Burgers, which offered vegetarian food to customers. According to The Sun, this happened due to excessively high losses amounting to £7.9 million.

It is noted that Hamilton and his business partner, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom Neat Burgers was opened, had to close all branches of the chain in the UK. As a result of this decision by the owners, around 150 employees will lose their jobs.

Recall that DiCaprio and Hamilton opened Neat Burgers in 2019. The restaurants in the chain offered dishes that were 100% plant-based.

"I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing and offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again," Hamilton stated regarding the opening of the restaurant chain.

It should be noted that Hamilton himself has been a vegan since 2017, which is why he thought such an initiative would be beneficial for other people looking to transition to vegetarianism.