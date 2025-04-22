Now single? Michael Schumacher's son deletes Instagram photos with girlfriend and creates dating app profile

It seems that Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Layla Hasanovic. Mick has removed some of their shared photos from his Instagram page and has also set up his own profile on a dating app.

Mick has registered on the exclusive dating app Raya, which requires users to link their profile to their Instagram account for verification, so there's no doubt it's really him on the app.

It's worth noting that Schumacher Jr. had been dating Hasanovic since August 2023. She had become closely integrated into the family, even gaining access to Michael, who has been kept away from the public eye following a tragic skiing accident in 2013.

The German publication Bild highlights that Hasanovic was the only girlfriend allowed into the inner circle of the Schumacher family.

As a reminder, Mick Schumacher is also a racing driver competing for the Alpine team in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Previously, he raced in Formula 1 as a driver for the Haas team in 2021 and 2022, and served as a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023 and McLaren in 2024.