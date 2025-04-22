F1 star Franco Colapinto pays heartfelt tribute following the Pope's death

Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto could not remain silent following the tragic news of the death of his compatriot, Pope Francis. The athlete wrote a touching message in his Instagram story.

Colapinto shared a photo of the Pope against the backdrop of the Argentine flag, accompanied by heartfelt words.

“A leader who inspired us to be better people. With his humility and way of being. Reminded us that we are all close to God. Thank you for helping us find strength and inspiration,” Colapinto wrote.

It is no surprise that Franco Colapinto decided to speak out about the pontiff's death, as Pope Francis was an Argentine, a compatriot of the Alpine driver. Another legendary Argentine, Leo Messi, also expressed his condolences regarding the tragic event. The Pope himself considered Messi one of the greatest footballers in history.

It should be noted that the news of the pontiff's death emerged yesterday. Pope Francis passed away after a severe illness, which had kept him in the hospital for the past few months. However, before his death, he managed to address all believers with a speech in honor of Easter and to congratulate his parishioners.