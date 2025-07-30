RU RU ES ES FR FR
Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates fellow driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates fellow driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday

Spanish camaraderie
Lifestyle Today, 07:49
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates fellow driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/carlossainz55 / Author unknown

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has sent his birthday wishes to his fellow Spaniard, Fernando Alonso. Sainz shared a dedicated post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Sainz posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of himself with Alonso, captioned “BIG CONGRATULATIONS, FER!! 🎂🎂” and tagged Fernando’s account.

It’s worth noting that yesterday, Fernando Alonso celebrated his 44th birthday.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who races for Aston Martin, are neck and neck in the Formula 1 standings—both Spaniards have 16 points, currently sitting in 16th and 15th place, respectively.

At the most recent Grand Prix in Belgium, both drivers had a tough outing and failed to score points—Sainz finished 18th, while Alonso crossed the line in 17th.

The next round of the Formula 1 championship will take place this coming weekend in Budapest at the Hungarian Grand Prix on the iconic Hungaroring circuit.

