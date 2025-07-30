Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 44 years old. The driver received a flurry of congratulatory messages, including one from his own team, which posted a tribute on its official Instagram page.

The post featured the following message: “Happy birthday, Fernando! 💚 Wishing a very happy birthday to @fernandoalo_oficial from all of us!”

It’s worth noting that the Spaniard currently sits 15th in the Formula 1 standings this season, having scored 16 points so far.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, the Aston Martin racer had a tough outing—finishing 17th and missing out on points. The stage winner was this season’s dominant leader, Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

The Australian has racked up 6 race victories and claimed 11 additional podiums this season. He is followed in the standings by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.