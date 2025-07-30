RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday

Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday

The Spaniard celebrated his 44th birthday
Lifestyle Today, 06:03
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fernandoalo_oficial / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 44 years old. The driver received a flurry of congratulatory messages, including one from his own team, which posted a tribute on its official Instagram page.

The post featured the following message: “Happy birthday, Fernando! 💚 Wishing a very happy birthday to @fernandoalo_oficial from all of us!”

It’s worth noting that the Spaniard currently sits 15th in the Formula 1 standings this season, having scored 16 points so far.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, the Aston Martin racer had a tough outing—finishing 17th and missing out on points. The stage winner was this season’s dominant leader, Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

The Australian has racked up 6 race victories and claimed 11 additional podiums this season. He is followed in the standings by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia 0 - 0 Pyunik Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
0
Pyunik
0
63’
SS Anenii Noi 0 - 3 Swieqi United Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
0
Swieqi United
3
63’
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga Today, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday Football news Today, 05:56 Famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jethren Barr diagnosed with a serious illness Football news Today, 05:46 Aston Villa legend begs club not to sign Calvert-Lewin Football news Today, 05:36 Borussia Dortmund set sights on Leandro Trossard Football news Today, 05:20 Chelsea ready to say a final goodbye to Chilwell Football news Today, 05:03 Date and time set for the 2026 World Cup group stage draw Lifestyle Today, 04:56 Mauro Icardi pens emotional post professing his love for his fiancée Football news Today, 04:56 Zirkzee unfazed by competition from Mbeumo and Cunha Football news Today, 04:30 Big money, big argument! Saudi Arabia keeps luring Robert Lewandowski Football news Today, 04:27 The work goes on. Neymar shares new photos from Santos training
Sport Predictions
Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores