Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk

He felt the defender 'owed' them.

Although more than seven years have passed since Virgil van Dijk made his move from Southampton to Liverpool, this transfer remains one of the most significant in modern Premier League history. However, those at the Saints believe the club could have profited even more from the deal.

Details: According to former Southampton CEO Martin Semmens, the club tried to keep the player, feeling that he 'owed them' after a serious injury and recovery period. Semmens now describes the club's previous stance as 'awkward,' but noted that Liverpool paid a fair price.