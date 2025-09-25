Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk
Although more than seven years have passed since Virgil van Dijk made his move from Southampton to Liverpool, this transfer remains one of the most significant in modern Premier League history. However, those at the Saints believe the club could have profited even more from the deal.
Details: According to former Southampton CEO Martin Semmens, the club tried to keep the player, feeling that he 'owed them' after a serious injury and recovery period. Semmens now describes the club's previous stance as 'awkward,' but noted that Liverpool paid a fair price.
Quote: "At the time, we thought we could get more if he stayed. He had a serious injury, was out for six to nine months, and we felt he 'owed' us, which, looking back, is awkward.
There was also contact with Liverpool that we weren't happy about. At the time, perhaps more for moral reasons, he had already met with Jürgen Klopp before telling us. But in the end, he did a great job for us and we sold him for a good price," Semmens said in an interview with talkSPORT.