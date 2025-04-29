Former referee believes Kaiser Chiefs' losing goal against Gallants should not have been allowed

Kaiser Chiefs recently suffered a painful defeat to Marumo Gallants with a score of 1-2. Many began to blame the team's goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, especially for the opponent's second goal. However, former referee Victor Hlungwani believes that the goalkeeper is not to blame.

Details: Hlungwani pointed out the actions of Fathuthshedzo Nange during Marumo Gallants' second goal, interpreting it as a refereeing mistake. Instead of a goal, there should have been an offside in favor of Kaiser Chiefs.

Marumo Gallants silence Amakhosi 😶



Msendami hit this so accurately 🤩💥



Quote: "The action that the player took affected Bvuma's ability to play the ball. This is interference with the opponent's play. Therefore, it should be recognized as offside," Hlungwani said on SNAWA.

Reminder: Earlier, former Kaiser Chiefs forward Junior Khanye blamed Bvuma for the defeat to Marumo Gallants, stating that the goalkeeper's play in that match was beyond criticism.