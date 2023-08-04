RU RU
Former Real Madrid striker retires from 21-year career

Former Real Madrid striker retires from 21-year career

Football news Today, 07:30
Photo: Instagram Roberto Soldado

Former forward of the Spanish national team, Roberto Soldado, has announced his retirement from football.

In his Instagram post, Soldado wrote: "I must tell you one thing. I have ended a career that lasted 21 years. Along with it, I put an end to a dream that I never even dreamed of. I thank my colleagues, friends, family, coaches, and fans who accompanied me on this journey. Goodbye."

Soldado, a 38-year-old footballer, began his career with Real Madrid. He played 27 matches for the main squad of the royal club and scored four goals. With Real Madrid, he became a champion of Spain in the 2007/2008 season. He also played for Osasuna, Getafe, Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, Fenerbahce, Granada, and Levante.

He spent the majority of his career at Valencia, where he played from 2010 to 2013. During his time with "Los Che," he played 141 matches in all competitions, scoring 82 goals and providing 15 assists.

Soldado represented the Spanish national team from 2007 to 2013. In total, he played 12 matches for the Spanish national team and scored seven goals.

