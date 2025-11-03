Former Orlando Pirates coach gives thumbs up to Thembinkosi Lorch Bafana Bafana return

Fadlu Davids says Wydad Casablanca midfielder can add value to the national side

Former Orlando Pirates coach, Fadlu Davids, gives thumbs up to Thembinkosi Lorch, above, Bafana Bafana return.

Thembinkosi Lorch's former coach at Orlando Pirates has also joined the voices calling for the midfielder's return to the national side.

Fadlu Davids, now Raja Casablanca coach, worked with Lorch at Pirates when the coach was assistant to German-born Joseph Zinbauer four seasons ago.

"Look, I can't really comment on what Ziyech is gonna bring, it's Wydad's to solve how they fit him into the team," said Davids to Soccer Laduma.

“But a player like Lorch is a top player, he's one of South Africa's best, of course I worked with him at Pirates before and I know that he's a player for the big occasions.”

Davids is right. Lorch has been in scintillating form for the Red Castle, creating and scoring goals for the Casablanca giants.

Yet he has not received a call up from Bafana coach HUgo Broos.

"He's a player on the top level of South African football and I'm sure he can still make a big addition (to Bafana Bafana squad) if given a chance at this season's AFCON," Davids said.

While the former Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder continues to display quality displays for Wydad, his absence is concerning.

Davids says despite this, Broos needs all the support available.

"No, we have to trust the coach, we have to back the coach to make his decision and trust that he knows what he needs to be successful at AFCON," he said.