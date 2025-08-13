Former Kaizer Chiefs player and pundit slams Ouaddou – What’s wrong with his approach?

Orlando Pirates’ 1-2 defeat to Marumo Gallants in their last outing marked their second loss in as many rounds of the Betway Championship. A former Kaizer Chiefs player has taken aim at the Pirates’ boss over his decisions.

Details: Speaking to iDiski Times, Junior Khanye said Ouaddou should not have made so many changes ahead of the second-round fixture.

Quote: “The Pirates looked like a completely new team. I’m not entirely sure why they made so many changes before this match. They want to challenge for the league title. They should have stuck with the side that played over the weekend,” Khanye stated.

According to the former player, he would have made only two changes compared to the weekend’s match. Khanye also believes the Pirates are lacking wingers, a position he says the squad urgently needs to strengthen.

In their next fixture, the Pirates will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final. The match is set for Saturday, August 16.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a complete schedule, results, and standings for the second round of the Betway Championship.