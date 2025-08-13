Former Formula 1 boss says inviting Hamilton to Ferrari was the wrong decision
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, after his legendary stint with Mercedes, made the switch to Ferrari. So far, however, both the British driver and the Scuderia are still waiting for those high expectations to be fulfilled. Experts are also voicing doubts about the wisdom of this move.
Details: Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone questioned whether signing Hamilton was the right move, emphasizing that Lewis reacts to failures in an overly 'political' manner, which, however, he notes is typical both for Ferrari and for Hamilton himself.
Quote: "I'm not sure that bringing Lewis in was the right decision. Lewis is certainly talented, but a bit too political, which is typical for both Ferrari and him. But he might bounce back, and that would be good for both him and Ferrari.
If I were in his place, I would tell Ferrari that I want the full amount under the contract. They signed him because they believed he could get the job done. He could say: 'It's not working out, so I can step aside if you want, but that's the agreement,'" Ecclestone said.