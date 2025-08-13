Former Formula 1 boss says inviting Hamilton to Ferrari was the wrong decision

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, after his legendary stint with Mercedes, made the switch to Ferrari. So far, however, both the British driver and the Scuderia are still waiting for those high expectations to be fulfilled. Experts are also voicing doubts about the wisdom of this move.

Details: Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone questioned whether signing Hamilton was the right move, emphasizing that Lewis reacts to failures in an overly 'political' manner, which, however, he notes is typical both for Ferrari and for Hamilton himself.