Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke

Brent Carelse salutes SAFA for Hugo Broos

South Africa have sealed a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010 after defeating Rwanda 3-0 on Tuesday night in Mbombela.

The Westbury-born legend says hiring Hugo Broos was the key to unlocking new young talent.

“I think the hiring of Hugo Broos and also what he wanted the first time when he came to the country,” Carelse said Soccer Laduma. "I think he stuck with that so I was also exited when he came and he said he wanted the young players.

Also read: Hugo Broos on changing Bafana's mindset

"I think that shows not quite the youngest but the young players and if we can get more before the World Cup.

'I think that's where the coach put his foot down and he said this is what I want and I am happy with that, " the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder added.