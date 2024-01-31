Former Arsenal defender transfers to Atletico
Football news Today, 05:27
Getty Images
Atlético has reached an agreement on the transfer of Valencia's central defender Gabriel Paulista, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
The Brazilian footballer has prematurely terminated his contract with Valencia and will join Atlético on a free transfer. His contract with "Bats" was set to expire in the summer of this year.
At Atlético, the 33-year-old Brazilian will replace Çağlar Söyüncü, who has moved to Fenerbahçe on loan until the end of the season.
In the current La Liga season, Gabriel Paulista has appeared in 18 matches. He has been with Valencia since 2017, playing a total of 220 matches and scoring 8 goals.
Before his time at Valencia, Gabriel Paulista spent two seasons each with Arsenal and Villarreal.
