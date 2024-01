Бывший защитник Арсенала переходит в Атлетико

🚨⚪️🔴 Gabriel Paulista to Atlético Madrid, here we go!



Gabriel terminates his contract at Valencia immediately and he’s set to sign for Atlético Madrid.



Verbal agreement in place and all parties hope to get documents signed today.@TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/k4nR4SSHXI

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024