Forced changes. Chippa United reshuffles coaching staff

New faces join the Chippa coaching team.

The club is looking to shift the direction of the team's development.

Details: According to the iDiski Times portal, South African club Chippa United has decided to strengthen its coaching staff by bringing in a member from the Sekhukhune United structure—Selaotse "Sly" Mosala has joined Chippa’s first team.

Chippa is rebuilding its coaching setup following the departure of several specialists, including Sinethemba Badela, Musa Nyatama, Thembalethu Moses, and Prinnel Dine.

Chippa has also brought in Luc Eymael, while Morgan Mammila assisted the head coach during the match against Orlando Pirates, which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Additionally, according to iDiski Times, Chippa United has hired former Sekhukhune United assistant coach Mosala, who will join the first team to bolster the technical bench.

