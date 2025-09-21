For the second time in a row. Italy defeats the USA in the Billie Jean King Cup final

Italy back on top

Italy is back on top: for the second consecutive year, the team clinched the Billie Jean King Cup, confidently defeating Team USA in the final — 2-0.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto was the first to take the court, springing a surprise by beating Emma Navarro in straight sets. Then, Jasmine Paolini sealed the victory over Jessica Pegula, putting an end to the contest even before the doubles match was needed.

¡ITALIA BICAMPEONA DE LA #BJKCup! 🇮🇹🏆



Con la victoria de Paolini sobre Pegula, las italianas vencieron a Estados Unidos y lograron revalidar el título por segundo año consecutivo.



¡Congratulazioni! pic.twitter.com/Yl3KKvKVDr — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) September 21, 2025

This marks Italy’s sixth triumph in the tournament’s history: they previously claimed the title in 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2024. Notably, this victory comes just a year after the team’s return to the summit, reaffirming their status as one of the world’s elite tennis nations.