For the first time since his horrific crash, Grosjean will get back behind the wheel of a Haas

A legendary return.

In 2020, during the Bahrain Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean suffered a terrifying accident when he slammed into the barrier and his car burst into flames. The driver miraculously survived—and now he is set to step back into a Formula 1 cockpit.

Details: Formula 1 has officially confirmed that Grosjean will drive the Haas 2023 car. On Friday, September 26, he will take part in a test session at Mugello, with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu serving as his engineer.

Quote: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Romain Grosjean back into a Formula 1 car for the first time in five years, and especially proud that he’ll be doing it in one of our cars—it feels entirely fitting,” said Komatsu.

Romain Grosjean will drive an F1 car for the first time since his accident in 2020 as he once more gets behind the wheel with Haas! ❤️#F1 pic.twitter.com/A2BSXZhklf — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2025

Reminder: Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is currently enjoying a well-earned break following his brilliant performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Spaniard recently shared a romantic Instagram photo from a date with his girlfriend.