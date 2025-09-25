For the first time since his horrific crash, Grosjean will get back behind the wheel of a Haas
In 2020, during the Bahrain Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean suffered a terrifying accident when he slammed into the barrier and his car burst into flames. The driver miraculously survived—and now he is set to step back into a Formula 1 cockpit.
Details: Formula 1 has officially confirmed that Grosjean will drive the Haas 2023 car. On Friday, September 26, he will take part in a test session at Mugello, with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu serving as his engineer.
Quote: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Romain Grosjean back into a Formula 1 car for the first time in five years, and especially proud that he’ll be doing it in one of our cars—it feels entirely fitting,” said Komatsu.
