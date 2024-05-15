For the first time since 2013. WTA’s top-3 players have reached the semi-finals of a same tournament

World number two Aryna Sabalenka had no problems in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome against Jeļena Ostapenko. The match lasted 73 minutes and ended with Sobolenko winning in two sets - 6:2, 6:4.

This victory was Sobolenko's third consecutive win in three head-to-head matches against Ostapenko.

Thus, the last semi-finalist of the tournament remains to be determined: it will be the winner of Victoria Azarenka (world No. 24) - Danielle Rose Collins (No. 14). Earlier, Iga Świątek (No. 1) and Coco Goff (No. 3) made it to the top-4.

According to Opta, the Rome tournament will be the first time since 2013 that the world's top three women's tennis players have made it to the semifinals, excluding the WTA Tour Finals. The last time this happened was at the French Open 11 years ago, when Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sara Errani and Victoria Azarenka reached the top four.

Earlier, we reported that all the quarter-final pairs in the men's net of the tournament have been determined.