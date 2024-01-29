For the first time since 2012, Napoli have never shot on target

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Napoli failed to register a single attempt on the opponent's goal in Serie A, a first since 2012, as reported by Opta.

The 22nd-round match between Napoli and Lazio concluded with a goalless draw of 0-0. The Neapolitans did not muster a single shot on target. This marks the first instance since 2012, reiterating this unfortunate record for the third time since the 2007/2008 season, upon their return to the top division.

A total of 15 shots were fired between the two teams, with only one finding the back of the net, courtesy of Lazio. Napoli maintained possession more dominantly, with a possession split of 61 to 39.

Napoli, with 32 points, currently holds the ninth position in the Serie A standings, while Lazio sits in the sixth position with 34 points. In the upcoming round, the reigning Italian champions will face Verona on February 4. The Roman side, on the other hand, will clash with Atalanta.

Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, disclosed that their striker, Victor Osimhen, might make a move to Real Madrid. According to the Italian, he is not surprised that the Nigerian forward has long desired to depart the club. Osimhen is set to change clubs next summer, despite recently extending his contract until 2026 with a release clause of 130 million.

