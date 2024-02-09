For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium

For the first time in history, an NFL game will take place in Spain at the Real Madrid stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, reports DailyMail.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared that the league continues to expand in Europe. Previously, games were held in England and Germany.

"The game in Madrid in 2025 underscores the league's ongoing global presence expansion and accelerates ambitions to bring our sport to more fans worldwide," he said.

Roger Goodell expressed their delight in partnering with Real Madrid and hosting an NFL game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid marks the first new venue for the International games in 2025, and it's yet to be decided which teams will travel across the ocean to Europe.

Previously, NFL matches were held in London at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.