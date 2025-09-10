Football Manager developers unveil revolutionary new changes

What’s new in the game.

Fans of Football Manager are already eagerly awaiting the latest edition, and the developers are only adding fuel to the fire with fresh updates.

Details: This time, the creators revealed another set of changes coming in Football Manager 26. They concern the interface, which, according to the developers, will undergo the most significant overhaul in years.

Quote: “Our biggest interface update in a generation. A new, intuitive way of exploring. Designed specifically for the modern manager,” the announcement stated.

The previous video presentation offered a first glimpse of the game, accompanied by the tagline: “It’s back. Better. Preparing for the new season.” Developers have also confirmed that the game will be released very soon.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.