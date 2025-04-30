RU RU ES ES FR FR
FMF Suspends Mazatlán Player for Six Years Over Match-Fixing in Historic Decision

FMF Suspends Mazatlán Player for Six Years Over Match-Fixing in Historic Decision

Football news Today, 18:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
FMF Suspends Mazatlán Player for Six Years Over Match-Fixing in Historic Decision

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has issued a landmark six-year suspension to a Mazatlán FC Femenil player for match manipulation, marking the first confirmed case of match-fixing in Mexico’s top women’s division. As reported by Infobae, the Disciplinary Committee concluded its investigation with decisive evidence and will now refer the case to FIFA due to its severity.

According to the FMF, the disciplinary process involved a thorough review of evidence and hearings for those involved. Only one player was found to have violated the FMF and FIFA Codes of Ethics. Her identity has not been disclosed, but the ban prohibits her from participating in any professional football activity—playing, administrative, or representative—until 2031.

Mazatlán FC acknowledged the ruling shortly after the FMF announcement, releasing a statement affirming their support for the decision and pledging to uphold fair play and integrity in the sport.

The FMF also announced it will continue to investigate similar cases proactively, and that this sanction follows recent suspensions in Mexico’s third-tier Liga Premier. In that division, two players were banned for three years for match-fixing and betting violations involving clubs such as Real Zamora and Aguacateros Uruapan.

As the FMF ramps up efforts to detect and punish irregularities, this unprecedented suspension sends a strong message about the consequences of violating the core principles of the game. With FIFA now notified, the case could also have international implications within women’s football governance.

