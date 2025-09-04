FM26 unveils another trailer for the upcoming release

What changes await fans?

In 2025, Football Manager enthusiasts were left without a new edition, but that will soon change.

Details: On the official Football Manager page on X (formerly Twitter), a new video was released showcasing an updated pre-match presentation format and in-game experience.

Quote: “Built on new foundations. Where the story evolves,” the post reads.

Built on new foundations.

Where storytelling evolves.



Your #FM26 Match Day First Look 🎬 pic.twitter.com/HaPpD1qXcP — Football Manager (@FootballManager) September 4, 2025

The previous video presentation offered a first glimpse of the game, accompanied by the tagline: “It’s back. Better. Preparing for the new season.” Developers have also confirmed that the game will be released very soon.

