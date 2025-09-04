RU RU ES ES FR FR
FM26 unveils another trailer for the upcoming release

What changes await fans?
Today, 10:34
In 2025, Football Manager enthusiasts were left without a new edition, but that will soon change.

Details: On the official Football Manager page on X (formerly Twitter), a new video was released showcasing an updated pre-match presentation format and in-game experience.

Quote: “Built on new foundations. Where the story evolves,” the post reads.

The previous video presentation offered a first glimpse of the game, accompanied by the tagline: “It’s back. Better. Preparing for the new season.” Developers have also confirmed that the game will be released very soon.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.

