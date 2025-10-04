Flying Eagles Eye Colombia Test After Saudi Win

Daga says Nigeria must rise to the occasion in final group clash

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are setting their sights on a crucial showdown with Colombia in their final Group C fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Midfielder Daniel Daga said that the squad is focused on the Colombia game – which will determine their knockout fate. Zubairu's boys bounced back from an opening loss to Norway with a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Nigeria, even with this win, stays third in the group with three points from two matches. To advance without relying on other results, the seven-time African champions must defeat Colombia in their last outing.

“The next game is against Colombia, and we are hoping to get another victory so we can move to the next stage,” Daga, who plays for Molde in Norway, told FIFA.com.