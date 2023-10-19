Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview

RU RU NG NG
Hockey news Today, 17:30
From Thursday to Friday, the National Hockey League will host 12 regular-season matches.

Buffalo - Calgary

Both teams have commenced the season less favorably than expected. In three matches, both Buffalo and Calgary have suffered two defeats and secured victory on one occasion. The Sabres succumbed to the Islanders (2:3) and were soundly defeated by the Rangers (1:5), but managed to overcome Tampa Bay in overtime (3:2). The Flames relinquished a win in a match against Washington (2:3), were defeated by Pittsburgh (2:5), and triumphed in their season opener against Winnipeg (5:3).

The match is set to commence at 1:00 Central European Time.

Florida - Toronto

This match features two teams that met in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season. In three matches this season, Florida has celebrated victory only once, defeating New Jersey (3:2), while losing twice to Winnipeg (4:6) and Minnesota (0:2). Toronto, in their most recent match, fell to Chicago (1:4), but prior to that, they had two wins against Minnesota (7:4) and Toronto (6:5 in a shootout).

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 Central European Time.

Winnipeg - Vegas

Another match between teams that faced each other in the playoffs last season. In the first round, Vegas prevailed over Winnipeg with a 4-1 series score. The reigning Stanley Cup champions have begun this season quite successfully, securing three wins in four matches. Winnipeg, in contrast, has only celebrated victory once in three matches.

The game is set to begin at 2:00 Central European Time.

Minnesota - Los Angeles

Los Angeles began the 2023-24 season with two losses to Colorado (2:5) and Carolina (5:6). In their most recent game, the Kings routed Winnipeg (5:1). Minnesota defeated Florida (2:0), succumbed to Toronto (4:7), and triumphed over Montreal (5:2).

The game is slated to start at 2:00 Central European Time.

Other matches for the game day:

  • Rangers - Nashville 1:00 CET
  • Tampa Bay - Vancouver - 1:00 CET
  • Philadelphia - Edmonton - 1:30 CET
  • St. Louis - Arizona - 2:00 CET
  • Anaheim - Dallas - 4:00 CET
  • Seattle - Carolina - 4:00 CET
  • San Jose - Boston - 4:30 CET
  • Colorado - Chicago - 4:30 CET\
