RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28

Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28

Football news Today, 17:03
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28

Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Sunday, January 28.

Flick may become Javi's successor at Barcelona

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is actively searching for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the club at the end of the current season. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Laporta aims to bring in German coach Hans-Dieter Flick for the vacant position.

Roma reaches an agreement for Angelino's transfer

Roma has reached an agreement for the transfer of Spanish defender Angelino from RB Leipzig. The final confirmation of the transfer is expected soon.

Barcelona captain decides to leave the club

Barcelona captain, Sergi Roberto, has decided to leave the club following the head coach. After yesterday's match against Villarreal (3:5), the defender announced that he would depart from Blaugrana at the end of the current season when his contract expires. Earlier, it was expected that he would extend the contract for another year, but that was contingent on Xavi's contract extension.

Bayern officially signs defender Boey

French defender of Cameroonian descent, Sacha Boey, has officially joined Bayern Munich. The player's contract is valid until 2028. The financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

Three key Liverpool players may leave the club following Klopp

On Friday, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, made a shocking statement that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. However, he is not the only one who may leave Anfield in the near future, as reported by talkSPORT. The contracts of three key players – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – expire in 2025. This could mean the end for all three of them at Liverpool, as they became superstars under Klopp's leadership.

Douglas Costa returns to his homeland

Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus, Douglas Costa, has become a player for Brazilian club Fluminense. The experienced footballer signed a contract with the club until June 2025. Turkish club Samsunspor also wanted to see the 33-year-old winger in their ranks, but the player preferred to return to his native country.

Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal Football news Today, 15:23 Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos Football news Today, 14:54 The Premier League club continues to work on securing the transfer of the promising Ghanaian winger Football news Today, 14:46 Waste of money. Ceferin commented on the spending of Saudi clubs
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024