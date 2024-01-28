Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28

Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Sunday, January 28.

Flick may become Javi's successor at Barcelona

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is actively searching for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the club at the end of the current season. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Laporta aims to bring in German coach Hans-Dieter Flick for the vacant position.

Roma reaches an agreement for Angelino's transfer

Roma has reached an agreement for the transfer of Spanish defender Angelino from RB Leipzig. The final confirmation of the transfer is expected soon.

Barcelona captain decides to leave the club

Barcelona captain, Sergi Roberto, has decided to leave the club following the head coach. After yesterday's match against Villarreal (3:5), the defender announced that he would depart from Blaugrana at the end of the current season when his contract expires. Earlier, it was expected that he would extend the contract for another year, but that was contingent on Xavi's contract extension.

Bayern officially signs defender Boey

French defender of Cameroonian descent, Sacha Boey, has officially joined Bayern Munich. The player's contract is valid until 2028. The financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

Three key Liverpool players may leave the club following Klopp

On Friday, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, made a shocking statement that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. However, he is not the only one who may leave Anfield in the near future, as reported by talkSPORT. The contracts of three key players – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – expire in 2025. This could mean the end for all three of them at Liverpool, as they became superstars under Klopp's leadership.

Douglas Costa returns to his homeland

Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus, Douglas Costa, has become a player for Brazilian club Fluminense. The experienced footballer signed a contract with the club until June 2025. Turkish club Samsunspor also wanted to see the 33-year-old winger in their ranks, but the player preferred to return to his native country.