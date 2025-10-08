Flamingos set for Paraguay, New Zealand friendlies as U17 World Cup countdown begins

Nigeria’s U-17 girls step up final preparations in Morocco as they aim to make African history at the 2025 World Cup

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, are intensifying their build-up to the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco with two important friendly matches against New Zealand and Paraguay.

The matches, scheduled for October 10 and October 14 in Casablanca, will serve as the final tests for Bankole Olowookere’s team before the tournament kicks off. The Flamingos will camp in Casablanca before moving to Rabat, where the World Cup will take place.

Paraguay and New Zealand, both experienced sides at this level, are in Group F alongside Zambia and Japan. While Paraguay have never made it past the group stage, New Zealand’s best outing was a bronze medal finish in 2018.

Nigeria remain Africa’s most successful U-17 women’s side, having finished third in 2022—matching Ghana’s record from 2012. This year, Olowookere’s girls are determined to go even further by becoming the first African team to reach the final.

The team’s form ahead of the competition is impressive. The Flamingos are unbeaten in 10 warm-up games – they have scored 44 goals without conceding any.

The Nigerian squad departed Abuja for Morocco on Wednesday morning via Royal Air Maroc and will stay a week in Casablanca before checking into FIFA’s official hotel in Rabat on October 15.

Drawn in Group D, Nigeria will face Canada (October 19), France (October 22), and Samoa (October 25) at the Football Academy Mohammed VI complex in Sale. With confidence high, the Flamingos carry not only Nigeria’s hopes but Africa’s dream of World Cup glory.