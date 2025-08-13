Flamengo Unveils Big-Money Signings in Libertadores Showdown With Internacional

Bolstered by more than $40 million in new signings, Flamengo host Internacional de Porto Alegre at the Maracanã on Wednesday in the first leg of their all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie, AFP reported. The headline addition is winger Samuel Lino from Atlético Madrid for $25 million, a club-record fee and one of the largest in Brazilian football history. The Rio side also brought in Saúl Ñíguez, Emerson Royal, Jorge Carrascal, and Jorginho.

Three-time Libertadores champions, Flamengo advanced as Group C runners-up in a tight race and now face what head coach Filipe Luís calls “a marathon” of fixtures. They will be without suspended playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta, while Nicolás de la Cruz’s fitness remains a concern.

Internacional, winners in 2006 and 2010, topped Group F and arrive on the back of a 3-1 league win at Bragantino. Coach Roger Machado regains captain Alan Patrick from illness and is leaning on 19-year-old forward Ricardo Mathias, who scored twice last weekend, to spark an attack in need of goals.

The second leg is set for Aug. 20 in Porto Alegre, with the winner advancing to face Cerro Porteño or Estudiantes in the quarterfinals.