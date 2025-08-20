Flamengo and Inter Clash With History on the Line in Libertadores

Flamengo and Internacional meet Wednesday, August 20, at 9:30 p.m. local time at Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre for the decisive second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores round of 16. The Rio de Janeiro side holds the advantage after a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Maracanã. That result means Flamengo can progress with either a win or a draw. Internacional must win by two goals to advance directly, while a one-goal victory would send the tie to penalties.

Past results suggest Flamengo has the upper hand. Since 2000, the club has faced Brazilian rivals seven times in the Libertadores, advancing on five occasions. They eliminated Corinthians in 2010 and 2022, Grêmio in 2019, Athletico-PR in 2022, and Inter in 2019. The only setbacks came against Cruzeiro in 2018 and Palmeiras in the 2021 final.

Internacional’s record against compatriots is balanced at three wins and three losses. They lifted the trophy in 2006 by defeating São Paulo and beat the same opponent again in 2010. The Colorado side also knocked out Atlético Mineiro in 2015 but fell to Fluminense in 2012 and 2023, along with the defeat to Flamengo six years ago.

The winner in Porto Alegre will face either Estudiantes or Cerro Porteño in the quarterfinals. The match adds another chapter to the long line of all-Brazilian encounters in South America’s top club competition and promises a charged atmosphere inside Beira-Rio.