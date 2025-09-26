Five Teams in the Race for Two Spots in the Primera Nacional Final

The Primera Nacional season is reaching its decisive stage. With just two rounds left in the regular phase, five clubs remain in contention for a place in the final that will determine the first promotion to Argentina’s top flight. A second promotion berth will later be decided through the playoff tournament, local reports confirmed.

In Group A, Deportivo Madryn leads with 57 points, closely followed by Atlanta on 54. San Miguel sits third with 49 and has fallen out of the race. Leandro Gracián’s Madryn holds the edge with a superior goal difference (+17 to Atlanta’s +6), which could prove decisive if the two sides finish level. Madryn will host Arsenal before closing away to Colegiales, while Atlanta visits Gimnasia y Tiro in Salta and then hosts Maipú.

Group B is far more contested. Gimnasia de Mendoza tops the standings with 59 points, with Estudiantes de Río Cuarto (56) and Estudiantes de Buenos Aires (55) right behind. Gimnasia de Jujuy and Deportivo Morón, both on 54, need near-perfect scenarios to qualify. The Mendoza side will face Chacarita away and Defensores de Belgrano at home. Estudiantes de Río Cuarto takes on Almirante Brown and then Central Córdoba, while Estudiantes de Caseros hosts Colón before traveling to Mitre.

With two matchdays remaining, tension is rising across both groups as five teams continue to chase a place in the final and the dream of promotion.