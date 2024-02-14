Five Premier League clubs have their eyes on Lille striker

Lille striker Jonathan David, 24, has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.

According to Football Transfers, the Canadian is attracting interest from Newcastle in addition to Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, with Brentford seeing him as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney.

David's transfer will not be cheap for a potential buyer in the summer, with Paulo Fonseca's team valuing the player at £42.5 million.

With many Premier League clubs looking to sign the striker in the summer, David will be in high demand. The striker has scored 71 goals in 166 matches in all competitions for Lille.

He has eight goals in 21 Ligue 1 matches this season. Of those, five have come in nine previous league matches. The striker has also scored two goals and given one assist in six for Lille in the Conference League qualifying and group stage.