Five Premier League clubs are ready to fight for the Barcelona winger

Barcelona's Brazilian winger Rafinha has only recently been put up for transfer by his club, but has already attracted the attention of Premier League clubs.

HITC reports that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in the 27-year-old Brazilian.

According to Barcelona sporting director Deku, who was previously Rafinha's agent, his then client "scousers" were still interested in his performances for Leeds, from which he moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

On the eve of the winter transfer window, Chelsea and Newcastle were also reported to be interested.

Rafinha has played 21 games for Barcelona this season, in which he scored four goals and gave seven assists. Transfermarkt estimates the player, for whom the Blaugrana gave Leeds 58 million euros in the summer of 2022, at 50 million euros.