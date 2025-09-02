First Sanctions After Chaos in Avellaneda

According to reports from Argentina, the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sports (ApreViDe) has confirmed the first sanctions against Independiente and Universidad de Chile following the violent incidents that erupted during their Copa Sudamericana clash. While Conmebol’s Disciplinary Commission continues to deliberate in Paraguay, Buenos Aires authorities announced immediate penalties that directly impact the supporters of both clubs.

For Independiente, more than 40 fans were identified as participants in the attacks on visiting supporters at the Libertadores de América stadium and were handed indefinite stadium bans. Universidad de Chile, meanwhile, will face a broader punishment: its fans will be prohibited from attending as visitors at any match played in the province until December 31, 2027.

In its statement, ApreViDe reported that Chilean fans vandalized bathrooms, set fire to a seat, and hurled debris toward the local section, sparking retaliation from Independiente’s supporters and escalating the confrontation. Officials described the sequence as generating an uncontrollable atmosphere of hostility.

At the same time, Conmebol’s disciplinary process is moving forward. On Tuesday, both clubs presented their arguments in front of the commission. Independiente claimed the match’s cancellation was triggered by the visiting supporters’ actions and pointed out that Conmebol’s safety recommendations on ticket sales came only 24 hours before the game. Universidad de Chile countered that the home club bore responsibility for overall security, while conceding the misconduct of a small group of its own fans. The Chilean side also argued that both Independiente supporters and local police provoked their contingent.

Conmebol’s final ruling is expected in the coming days and could include both sporting and financial sanctions.