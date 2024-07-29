First gold for Africa at the 2024 Olympics! Tatjana Smith triumphs in 100 metres breaststroke

Today marks the third day of competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and it has been historic for Africa, as the continent secured its first gold medal of the Games.

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith triumphed in the women's 100-meter breaststroke event. Schoenmaker completed the distance in 1:05.28, narrowly beating China's Tang Qianting by 0.26 seconds. The bronze medal went to Ireland's Mona McSharry.

Notably, at Tokyo 2020, Tatjana Smith set an Olympic record in the 100-meter breaststroke during the qualifiers with a time of 1:04.82. However, she only managed to win silver in the final.

This gold medal is the second Olympic gold in the career of the 27-year-old South African. She previously won gold in the 200-meter breaststroke at Tokyo 2020.

In total, this medal is South Africa's third at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The South African team has also won bronze in rugby sevens, and today, Alan Hatherly finished third in mountain biking.