“First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City. He’s already shared his first photos with his new team.

Details: On his X page (formerly Twitter), the Belgian posted two pictures with a witty caption: “First day at school.”

First day of school! 💙 pic.twitter.com/gUc62CQKJc — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 15, 2025

Interestingly, De Bruyne was seen training in a kit with the number 10, which could hint at his squad number for the new club.

Kevin De Bruyne’s first day at Napoli 👋🩵



Rocking the number 10 in preseason training 👀 pic.twitter.com/Emn88B22dE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 15, 2025

Earlier reports stated that Napoli and De Bruyne agreed on a contract until 2027 with an option to extend for one more season.

Reminder: Serie A is a brand-new challenge for Kevin, who has already played in England, Germany, and Belgium during his long career, but has never featured in Italy’s top flight before.