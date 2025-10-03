FIFA will not suspend Israel from competitions

There will be no suspension.

In recent days, discussions have emerged about suspending Israel and its clubs from international competitions. FIFA has now delivered its verdict.

Details: According to AFP, world football’s governing body has no plans to suspend the Israeli national team.

Quote: “No measures will be taken against Israel. FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical issues,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

This means that, should they succeed in the qualifiers, Israel will be eligible to compete at the World Cup. UEFA also considered the possibility of suspending Israel.

However, the commission postponed the vote on Israel’s disqualification to allow time for a new peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

