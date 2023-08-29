RU RU NG NG
FIFA wants to ban Rubiales from football for 15 years

Football news Today, 07:58
The International Football Federation (FIFA) wants to remove the head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, for 15 years, writes the Daily Mail.

After the final of the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales emotionally kissed Spain's soccer player Jennifer Hermoso. The Spanish Football Federation stressed that Rubiales should immediately resign from the post of president, because by doing so, he caused "serious damage to the image of Spanish football". In addition, the players of the national team said that they will not play for the national team until Rubiales resigns.

Because of this, FIFA insists on suspending the head of the federation from football for 15 years. Also, they threatened to ban the performances of the national team and top clubs in the international arena. Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days, but remains as president of the football federation pending an internal investigation.

We will remind that on August 20, the women's national team of Spain became the world champion for the first time in its history, beating England in the final (1:0). After the match, Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso. On August 25, he publicly apologized, but refused to leave the post of president of the Spanish Football Federation.

