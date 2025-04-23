FIFA Slaps Zamalek with New Transfer Ban Amid Mounting Financial Crisis

Zamalek SC's financial difficulties and continental disappointment have worsened as a result of FIFA's Transfer Ban Portal formally confirming a new registration ban on the Cairo-based team.

Ongoing Legal Battles Behind the Sanction

While FIFA has not disclosed the precise reason for the latest sanction, the timing aligns with ongoing legal disputes involving former coach Jaime Pacheco and ex-striker Khalid Boutaib, both pursuing unpaid dues from their spells at the club.

Seven Egyptian Clubs Currently Banned

As per FIFA’s updated list (April 23, 2025), seven Egyptian clubs are currently barred from signing new players:

Zamalek

Wadi Degla

Ismaily

Eastern Company

Pyramids

Pharco

Aswan

FIFA clarified that all bans will remain in place until debts are fully settled, with no exceptions.

FIFA have imposed a registration ban on Zamalek over €983K owed to Khaled Boutaïb ❌⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xDb4EPrOCu — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) April 23, 2025

Pyramids FC: A Case of Administrative Error

Pyramids FC also appeared on the latest FIFA list, initially thought to be due to unpaid dues to Omar Laayouni. However, FIFA sources revealed the ban was triggered by the incomplete digital registration of Nigerian youngster Samuel Ojo, who lacked the new mandatory electronic passport for youth professionals. The issue must be resolved before the club can register players again.

Zamalek’s Tumultuous Season

Zamalek’s problems continue to mount:

Eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Stellenbosch

Currently 3rd in the Egyptian Premier League with 38 points

Trails Pyramids (1st) by 6 points and Al Ahly (2nd) by 2

Now banned from making signings ahead of the summer window

With pressure building and legal claims increasing, Zamalek's management faces a race against time to resolve its financial troubles before the next transfer period opens.