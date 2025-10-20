FIFA Ranking : Kenya Moves Up Despite Recent Loss to Ivory Coast

A Hopeful Progress.

After their heavy defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Kenya's FIFA rankings improved.

This improvement can be explained by their 1-0 victory over Burundi in Bujumbura last Thursday. This victory allowed Kenya to move up two places in the FIFA rankings, according to the latest figures released by the world football governing body on Friday.

Kenya moved up from 111th to 109th in the FIFA rankings, improving its ranking by two places, as per the last update in September.