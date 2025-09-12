FIFA Probes El Salvador, Sanctions Possible Before Guatemala Clash

El Salvador’s national team could face FIFA sanctions ahead of its October World Cup Qualifiers against Panama and Guatemala, according to Guatefutbol.com. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after incidents during the September 8 home match against Suriname in San Salvador.

Suriname’s delegation reported that visiting players were subjected to racist abuse from a group of fans at Estadio Cuscatlán. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Suriname, but the complaint was forwarded to FIFA, which is now reviewing potential penalties.

The Salvadoran Football Federation has indicated it does not expect the Cuscatlán to be closed, which would be a major setback given the efforts made to secure the stadium for October fixtures. Local media and officials anticipate a financial fine as the most likely outcome, though the official ruling has yet to be issued.

El Salvador is scheduled to host Panama on October 10 and Guatemala on October 14 in San Salvador. The disciplinary decision will determine whether supporters will be allowed to attend these crucial qualifiers.