FIFA Imposes Transfer Ban on Heartland FC Over Unpaid Wages

The Federation of International Football Associations, FIFA, has imposed a transfer ban on the Nigeria National League side, Heartland FC, over unpaid dues to former player Roland Koffi.

Last week, the Nigeria Premier Football League received a letter from FIFA notifying the Owerri-based club that it is prohibited from registering new players for the next three transfer windows until full payment is made. With the ban taking immediate effect, the club will be unable to buy or sell players for three consecutive transfer seasons.

It is important to note that the Nigeria Football Federation’s Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee (PSAC) previously directed Heartland to pay several former players, including Umah Johnson, Esobe Chukwudi, Ezekiel Bassey, Ugochukwu Leonard, and others, their overdue entitlements.

This sanction underscores FIFA’s renewed commitment to enforcing financial discipline among clubs and protecting players' rights worldwide. Furthermore, it adds to the increasing number of Nigerian clubs facing international penalties for contract breaches involving players and coaches.