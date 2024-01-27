FIFA has officially confirmed Rubiales' disqualification

FIFA's Appeals Committee has rejected the appeal of Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, against the decision of the sports administrative court of Spain to suspend him from football activities for three years.

The decision relates to incidents involving a kiss with Jenni Hermoso at the award ceremony after the Women's World Cup final and an obscene gesture in the VIP box. Rubiales received a one-and-a-half-year suspension for each of these incidents from the judge.

The official insisted on his innocence for a long time; however, eventually, he not only stepped down from the position of the president of the Spanish Football Federation but also resigned as the vice-president of UEFA. It is worth noting that Rubiales can now appeal the decision only to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).