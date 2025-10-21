FIFA Day : Benin's national team returning to the Stade de l'Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou

The Benin Cheetahs expected at the Stade de l'Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou.

In their preparation for the African Cup of Nations, the Benin national team could soon be reunited with its home fans. It took two and a half years for the Cheetahs to return to the Stade de l'Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou in Cotonou.

An official decision expected soon should confirm this information. For their friendly matches to be played in November, the Stade de l'Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou could host the Benin team and their supporters.

To this end, coach Gernot Rohr is actively campaigning for the two friendly matches scheduled for November to be held in the economic capital, allowing the national team to reconnect with its home fans just before the AFCON.