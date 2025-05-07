RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers

FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Football news Today, 19:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome has officially received FIFA clearance to represent Bangladesh in international competition, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Fahad Karim confirmed to The Daily Star. The 27-year-old Cavalry FC player is now eligible for selection in Bangladesh’s upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore on June 10 in Dhaka.

The approval process was completed in just 24 hours—a rare speed explained by the fact that Shome’s two appearances for Canada occurred outside of FIFA windows and thus did not count as official caps. Shome’s Bangladeshi heritage also eased the transition, as both of his parents are from Bangladesh.

Karim credited BFF president Tabith Awal for maintaining close contact with FIFA during the process. Shome had already secured his Bangladeshi NID and e-passport, both of which were submitted to FIFA. He is expected to join the national team after Cavalry’s league match on June 1, becoming Bangladesh’s second high-profile foreign-born recruit after Hamza Choudhury.

Related teams and leagues
Cavalry FC Bangladesh Premier League Canada
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Universidad de Chile 0 - 1 Estudiantes Today, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
0
Estudiantes
1
25’
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia 08 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad 08 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:55 FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers Football news Today, 19:40 Champions in Waiting: Sundowns Three Goals from Greatness Football news Today, 19:15 Racing Likely to Stick With Winning Lineup for Crucial Clash Against Platense Football news Today, 19:13 Who Is Thabang Mahlangu? SuperSport United Teen Makes Headlines with Brace Against Sierra Leone Football news Today, 18:57 Derby Drama: Pirates Coach Rejects Favourite Tag Before Chiefs Showdown Football news Today, 18:50 Santos Seeks Allianz Parque for Match Against Ceará After Dropping Pacaembu Plan Football news Today, 18:40 Fergie Chambers Denies Club Africain Presidency Bid, Calls for Reform Football news Today, 18:35 Boca Threatens Legal Action After Shirt Theft Allegations Spark Outrage Football news Today, 18:28 Belgium Move to Secure Kazeem Olaigbe Amid Nigeria Interest Football news Today, 17:50 Palmeiras Fined by CONMEBOL for Racist Gestures Toward Cerro Porteño Fans
Sport Predictions
Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Football Today Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Tennis 08 may 2025 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football 08 may 2025 Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Football 08 may 2025 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Football 08 may 2025 Manchester United - Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores