FIFA Clears Shamit Shome to Represent Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome has officially received FIFA clearance to represent Bangladesh in international competition, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Fahad Karim confirmed to The Daily Star. The 27-year-old Cavalry FC player is now eligible for selection in Bangladesh’s upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore on June 10 in Dhaka.

The approval process was completed in just 24 hours—a rare speed explained by the fact that Shome’s two appearances for Canada occurred outside of FIFA windows and thus did not count as official caps. Shome’s Bangladeshi heritage also eased the transition, as both of his parents are from Bangladesh.

Karim credited BFF president Tabith Awal for maintaining close contact with FIFA during the process. Shome had already secured his Bangladeshi NID and e-passport, both of which were submitted to FIFA. He is expected to join the national team after Cavalry’s league match on June 1, becoming Bangladesh’s second high-profile foreign-born recruit after Hamza Choudhury.