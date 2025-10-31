FIFA Break : Emerse Faé will Announce Squad List

The Ivory Coast national team will be in action in November.

The coach of the Ivory Coast national team will present the squad list for the international break friendly matches this Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Elephants will face Saudi Arabia and Oman in the Gulf.

These matches are crucial in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The first match will be against Saudi Arabia, followed by a game against Oman. These tests will be essential to assess the team before the major tournament to be held in Morocco.

A particularly significant aspect of this trip is the encounter between Ivory Coast and Hervé Renard, former coach of the Elephants, now in charge of the Saudi team. This match carries emotional weight, recalling Renard's past successes with the Ivorian national team.