Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has inked a new contract with the iconic Formula 1 team

Motorsport News Today, 11:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with Ferrari, as announced on the official Formula 1 team's website. The previous agreement with the Monégasque driver and Ferrari was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The team did not disclose the exact duration of the new contract but emphasized that it is extended for "several years."

Leclerc is a product of the Ferrari Driver Academy, with his association with the Maranello-based team starting before his Formula 1 debut when he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016. Following a dominant performance in the 2017 Formula 2 championship, Leclerc spent a year refining his skills with Sauber before racing for Ferrari in 2019.

During his time with Scuderia Ferrari, he has participated in 103 races, stood on the podium 30 times, set seven fastest laps, and accumulated 1035 points.

It is expected that Carlos Sainz's contract with Ferrari will also be extended shortly.

