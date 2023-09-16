Ferran Torres became the first player since Messi to score for Barça from a free kick

In the match against Betis today, Barcelona scored a goal from a free kick for the first time since 2021. Its author was Ferran Torres.

The goal was the first from a free kick for the Catalan club since Lionel Messi left the club. Before this, the last time Barça scored from a direct free kick was in May 2021, when Lionel Messi scored against Valencia.

Let us remind you that today Barcelona defeated Betis 5:0.