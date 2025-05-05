Fernando Ortiz Departs Santos Laguna After Disastrous Clausura Campaign

Fernando Ortiz is no longer the head coach of Santos Laguna following a disastrous Clausura 2025 campaign. According to Infobae, the Liga MX club confirmed his departure on Monday through an official statement, citing poor results after finishing bottom of the table with just two wins in 17 matches.

“The club has decided to end Fernando Ortiz’s tenure and that of his coaching staff. We thank them for their dedication and wish them the best,” read the statement posted on the club’s social media platforms.

Santos Laguna recorded only seven points, had the league's worst defense, and ranked as the second-weakest attack during the tournament. The results mark a steep decline for a team that has won five league titles and reached five additional finals since 2000, the most recent in 2021.

Mexican media suggest the real reason behind Ortiz’s exit wasn’t just the team’s performance. The Argentine coach reportedly refused to stay due to the club’s inability to reinforce the squad and the potential departure of key players.

Before joining Santos, Ortiz managed América and Monterrey—two of Liga MX’s wealthiest clubs—but failed to secure any championships. His time in Torreón ends in disappointment, as the club now faces a rebuilding phase amid a deep crisis in form.