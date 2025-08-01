Fernando Alonso shares a vibey arrival video at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has already arrived in Hungary, where this weekend's Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place. The Spaniard took to his Instagram story to share a vibey video capturing the moment he arrived at the team paddock.

In the video, posted on the official Aston Martin Instagram account, Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll can be seen walking through the paddock. Both drivers sport a simple yet striking look, dressed in white T-shirts and sunglasses.

Before the race weekend kicked off, Alonso spoke to the press, sharing his expectations for the upcoming Grand Prix.

"At the moment the midfield is tight, there are 10 cars within two or three tenths - we want to be at the top of that list," said the Spanish driver.

It's worth noting that Fernando Alonso currently sits only 15th in the Formula 1 standings this season, having scored just 15 points so far. His outing at the Belgian Grand Prix was disappointing, as he failed to pick up any points.