Chose Formula 1. Hamilton lifts the veil on his personal life

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has long been one of the sport’s most eligible bachelors, never in a rush to settle down. In an interview with French outlet RTBF, the athlete opened up about why he’s put his personal life on the back burner.

Hamilton admitted he made the decision long ago to postpone relationships until after his racing career, choosing instead to pour all his focus into Formula 1.

“Yes, it’s very complicated, especially in today’s world. I see other drivers and I wonder how they manage it. Some have children, are married, have girlfriends. I went through that when I was in my twenties. I’ve made a different choice: I’ve decided to maximise the time I have here because it’s shorter than you think. I don’t want to have any regrets, or think that I could have given more,” Lewis said.

He also admitted that building relationships and starting a family will have to wait until he retires.

It’s worth noting that the 40-year-old Hamilton was last publicly linked to singer Nicole Scherzinger, with whom he had a seven-year relationship before their split in 2015.